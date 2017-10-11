× Students at University of Memphis protesting alleged rapist on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students are protesting at the University of Memphis on Wednesday after an explosive article about a campus rape that appeared in the student newspaper this week.

Students are holding signs saying “There are rapists on your campus.”

The signs are in reference to this article in The Daily Helmsman describing a student who says she was raped twice by another student, who is still allowed on campus.

WREG is at the scene to learn more about the protest.

When asked about the alleged rape recently, the university issued this statement: “The University of Memphis cannot legally comment on individual cases. Protective measures are taken for those involved, and such instances are referred to the local police and District Attorney with the UofM’s full cooperation.”