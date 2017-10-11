× Police: Texas Tech shooter confesses to murdering campus officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech student accused of murdering a campus officer has confessed to the crime, reportedly telling authorities he “f***ed up”.

The affidavit released Tuesday stated freshman student Hollis Daniels said he had done “something illogical” when he “shot their friend”, who has since been identified as Officer Floyd East Jr.

According to initial reports, Officer East discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the young man’s dorm room after campus police received a report of “a student behaving erratically who was believed to be in possession of a weapon.”

Daniels was being booked into the county jail when the 19-year-old allegedly opened fire.

Detective Thomas Bonds of the Lubbock City Police Department told reporters Daniels wasn’t handcuffed, but another officer was in the room as East was filing out paperwork. By the time he responded to the gunfire, the suspect was gone and the officer was dead on the floor.

His body camera was missing, but his gun was still holstered, authorities said.

During the search, the suspect’s family reportedly contacted police saying their son might be suicidal and have a weapon in his possession.

Daniels was eventually taken into custody once again and charged with capital murder. He was booked into the Lubbock County Jail on a $5 million bond.

At this point, it’s still unclear if the suspect was searched prior to entering the police station, why he wasn’t handcuffed and if the gun was his or one that belonged to the department.