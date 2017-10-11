Police charge 13-year-old in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 13-year-old has been charged in the shooting of a security guard at a Whitehaven apartment complex Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting call at the Hillcrest Apartments on Sunday night. They found a security guard at the complex shot.

That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been released, police said.

The male juvenile was charged with especially aggravated robbery. Police say he was the gunman.