Pass It On: Woman grateful for stranger who saved her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine years ago, Cari Ennis was homeless.

Struggling to even find food to eat, Ennis told WREG's Tim Simpson she doesn't know where she would be if it wasn't for the kindness of one man.

"He saved my life that day."

"He was riding his bicycle and he asked me if I needed any help, and I told him that I was hungry and a little chilly. He told me to stay put and he'd be right back. He was going to get me something to eat."

After several minutes, he returned.

"He came walking down the sidewalk right to me and gave me two bags of food, a bag of McDonald's and a bag of Taco Bell," Ennis recalled.

"I asked him, 'Where's your bike?' He said, 'Well, I went and pawned it just so I could get you something to eat because you looked like you needed something more than I did.'"

His overwhelming kindness didn't end there.

"He asked me if I had anywhere to stay and I said no and he told me that I was welcome to sleep on his couch until I could get on my feet."

Her guardian angel now works at St. Mary's Episcopal School and that's where we decide to Pass It On.

"I contacted Pass It On through News Channel 3 because you have been so great to me over the years and you have become one of my very best friends. And so I just wanted to take this opportunity to Pass It On to you. So hold out your hand," Ennis said.

Earnest was very grateful for the unexpected gift, and after talking with him, it's easy to see that he has a heart for others.

"At the time I had to take my daughter out of town and I really didn't have much money myself to do what I needed to do, but when I saw that she needed help, I did what I could to help her out."

He helped a woman in need and gained a new friend all in one day.