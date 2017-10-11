× Open wounds, maggots discovered on nursing home resident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating what may be an abuse case involving a patient at a local nursing home after nurses made a horrifying discovery.

According to reports, the resident of Ashton Place on Walnut Grove Road was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly started running a high fever. Hospital workers told investigators as they were treating the man they discovered five open wounds to different parts of his body and a bruise to his stomach. He also had severe dry skin that was “flaking off his body.”

But that wasn’t all they found.

The patient reportedly had previous health problems that led to his left foot and right leg being amputated. Maggots were also found inside the wound.

As nurses were treating the individual, they discovered the staples had not been removed from his right leg and the bandages were labeled October 7.

To make matters worse, the ambulance service employees said they had found the man in feces.

WREG went by the care home to get a statement. The manager told us to wait outside and that he would give us an interview. After waiting 30 minutes, our crew went back outside and was told by the desk clerk, he had changed his mind, he was not coming out and had no comment.

The charge nurse at the care center reportedly told police that the patient refused care.

WREG is working to learn more in this case.

