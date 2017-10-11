× Mass casualty exercise taking place at Agricenter International

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple hospitals and medical facilities will be participating in a mass casualty exercise to better prepare for a large scale disaster.

The Shelby County Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Health, Agricenter International, hospitals and medical facilities in Shelby , Lauderdale, Tipton and DeSoto counties.and other local emergency management agencies will participate in the exercise which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Agricenter International.

As part of the training there will be many people acting as patients experiencing illnesses or injuries. Some of them may be bloodied and panicking, but authorities said there is no cause for concern.

This is just a drill.