Man says auto shop has had his car for 3 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says he dropped his car off at an auto shop three months ago and never got it back. In fact, he didn't know where it was until WREG went looking for it.

Travis Jackson didn't know what he was in for when he took his Cadillac to Best Deals Service & Auto Body on Pleasant View Road. He says he dropped his car off July 7th.

"Talked to the guy like probably a couple of times after that and now, he won't even return phone calls or every time I go to the business, he's not even there," Jackson says.

He says someone named Lamont Grey told him his car would be ready by August 30th. He has receipts showing he paid off his nearly $3,000 bill on August 23rd. Still, Jackson says he can't get in touch with Grey, and as of yesterday, wasn't sure if his car was even at the shop.

"Everybody else don't know where the car is. They're saying they haven't talked to him and pretty much, my car missing right now," Jackson told us yesterday.

But now, he knows the car isn't missing. We found it in the back of the shop today. We did not, however, find anyone named Lamont Grey.

Nobody inside the shop wanted to talk to us on camera, but one employee tells us that there have been delays when it comes to repairing vehicles. He says that's partly because the shop's owner passed away a week and a half ago.

That same employee says a new owner is being sought so they can catch up on repairs.

Jackson plans on suing the shop.

"I'm still going to take him to court too for the point of me having to wait so long and I could have been doing something else," Jackson says.

Jackson says police are investigating, but we have not been able to confirm that with MPD.