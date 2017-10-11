× Jonesboro police make arrest in Logan Avenue murder

JONESBORO, Ark. — Authorities said they have made an arrest in a recent shooting that left a Blytheville man dead.

Jonathan Johnson was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Logan Avenue late Tuesday evening. When they arrived, Dewayne Turner was lying in the roadway dead from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

A motive for the shooting or information on how officers connected Johnson to the crime was not provided.

The Jonesboro Police Department said the case is still under investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 935-6710 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 935-STOP.