Investigation launched into homemade bomb on Arkansas bridge

SEARCY, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a homemade bomb on an Arkansas bridge.

Officials in White County said Tuesday they received a call about a suspicious device on a bridge between Judsonia and Bald Knob at about 10:37 a.m. Monday. Deputies say in a new release that the Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad later confirmed that the device was an improvised explosive device.

State police officials managed to disable the device safely and took possession of the evidence. Officials say the State Fire Marshal’s Explosives Unit helped render the device safe.

On Tuesday, Arkansas Online was told by the local sheriff’s office the object in question was a helium tank with firework accelerant inside that proved to be “pretty harmless.”

But it still remains unclear who left it on the bridge and if they meant any harm. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.