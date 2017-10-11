× Fast start doesn’t last in loss to Rockets

MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies got off to a fast start but couldn’t keep it up, running out of gas late in a 101-89 preseason loss to the Houston Rockets.

In the first quarter, the Grizz pushed the pace, jumping out to a 25-to-15 lead. They also held All-Stars Chris Paul and James Harden to a combined 5-of-15 from the floor, 2-of-15 from 3-point range. Still, Harden scored a game high 18 points thanks to 14 of 15 from the free throw line and Houston held the Grizz to just 38% shooting.

Andrew Harrison, who got the start with Wayne Selden out with an injured quad, led the Grizzlies with 17 points. Marc Gasol and Mario Chalmers chipped in 12 apiece.

The Grizz close out the preseason Friday night at FedExForum against New Orleans.