× Texas student charged with murder in campus officer’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech student is charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting a campus officer in the head, prompting a massive search and lockdown on university grounds.

According to reports, officers with the Texas Tech Police Department were asked to perform a welfare check on freshman Hollis Daniels late Monday evening. When they arrived at his dorm room, they discovered evidence of drug use and drug paraphernalia.

They took the 19-year-old in for questioning and were getting ready to transfer him to the Lubbock County Jail when he allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire. He then fled the scene on foot.

For the next hour, students sheltered in place as law enforcement searched the area. The suspect was eventually tackled by officers in a parking lot adjacent to the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

It is not clear if Daniels had the gun on him when he was taken to the police station or if he took the weapon from an officer. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

“The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement about the shooting late Monday, saying “hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed.” Abbott also said he had mobilized state law enforcement resources to aid in the investigation.

Texas Tech is a public research university in the city of Lubbock.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.