× Teen charged in Cordova shooting, stabbing incidents

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager is facing serious charges in connection to two violent incidents in Cordova this week.

The unidentified 16-year-old has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

On Monday, first responders rushed a 17-year-old to the hospital in critical condition after he was robbed and shot in the 1400 block of Marhill.

The victim’s mother told WREG she thought the boys were friends until things turned violent.

Not too far away, another person was stabbed in the 10000 block of Delafield Avenue.

Investigators stated early on they believed the two crimes were connected.

WREG is working to gather more information.