Police: Suspect steals $1,183 from woman's bra, flees to local library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a woman then reaching into her bra for cash.

Police reports indicate the victim was in the area of Waynoka and Haden Place when Adrian Davis approached her and hit her with his fists. After the violent attack, the suspect allegedly yanked a Galaxy 8 phone from her hand and then grabbed $1,183 from her bra.

But the victim and her brother weren’t going to let the suspect get away that easy. They began searching for the suspect, police said, and eventually located him at a bus stop near the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue.

Seeing them, Davis reportedly ran into the library where he was taken into custody on the fourth floor.

In addition to the money, Davis had a large bag of marijuana in his possession.

He was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance.