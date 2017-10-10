× Police seek driver of white SUV in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they are closing in on the suspect responsible for the shooting death of a man at a Midtown car wash Sunday night.

Tuesday, Memphis Police released surveillance video showing a white Yukon, GMC or Chevy Suburban SUV at the car wash at Poplar and Avalon.

They say whoever was responsible for shooting Deandre Johnson was in that vehicle, which left southbound on Avalon from the rear of the car wash.

Johnson was shot numerous times and was later pronounced dead at Regional One hospital.

Anyone with information about his murder or this vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.