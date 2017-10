× One dead after shooting on Barron Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One victim has died after a shooting in the Cherokee area Tuesday afternoon, Memphis police said.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Barron Avenue at 4:25.

One male had been shot and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

By 6:30, police reported that the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

No further details were available.