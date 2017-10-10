Manhunt Monday: Grieving mother seeks justice in 23 y/o’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — "They told me they found my car burned up on Storm Creek and that it was a body in it."

Dorothy Jackson is a mother who is holding on to her faith after her 23-year-old son Diquan Henry was murdered two weeks ago in Phillips County, Arkansas. Deputies discovered his body inside a burned car. Family members said he had been shot in the head.

"They told me that somebody shot him and burned him up."

Phillips County deputies are doing all they can to find Henry's killer and bring justice to a family in mourning.

"Please come out and confess. Just give up, cause no matter what you do you can`t hide from God."

The last time Jackson saw her son alive was at church the Sunday before he was murdered.

"That morning he sent a text saying, 'I`m going to church today. I got a feeling God is trying to tell me something and this time I`m going to listen.'"

"I prayed over my children and I prayed," Jackson said. "And me and my son held each other for a long time. For about five minutes we were asking God to forgive us for all our sins."

It's her faith in God that gives this mother the strength and the ability to forgive her son's killer, but she said she still wants the person responsible to be locked up.

"If you know anything, please come forward. Even the killers, they could be watching this now. I just want you to know that I forgive you. I forgive you, but this is something that you are going to have to deal with God."

If you know anything, call the Phillips County Sheriff's Department at (870) 338-5555.

All calls are confidential.