× Man pleads guilty in woman’s 2015 shooting death in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2015 shooting death of a 20-year-old woman near Cordova, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Damonte Grant, 25, also pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from the same incident and three counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. Sentences for those offenses —15 and 6 years — will be served concurrently.

Thalya Montanez was killed March 17, 2015, outside the Arium Shelby Farms apartments in the 1200 block of Applebrook Lane.

Investigators said she was sitting in a car with three other people when they were accosted by Grant and two other men who began firing their handguns. Montanez died from her wounds, while a man in the car was critically wounded.

Codefendant Marlondes Rogers, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder, and three counts each of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The third gunman has not been identified.