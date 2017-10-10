LIVE: Jessica Chambers Murder Trial

Liberty Bowl All-Star coaches announced

 On Tuesday the AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced its head coaches for this year's 16th annual High School All-Star game. St. George's David Carter and Wooddale's Jerome Griffin explain why the game is so important to them. It gives some of the area's top seniors another chance to impress college scouts in hopes of getting scholarships. The game will be played December 9th at MUS.