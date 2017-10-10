On Tuesday the AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced its head coaches for this year's 16th annual High School All-Star game. St. George's David Carter and Wooddale's Jerome Griffin explain why the game is so important to them. It gives some of the area's top seniors another chance to impress college scouts in hopes of getting scholarships. The game will be played December 9th at MUS.
Liberty Bowl All-Star coaches announced
-
University of Memphis Tigers knock off No. 25 UCLA
-
Tigers finally ready to open football season
-
Ferguson becomes 1st Tiger ever to win National award
-
Former basketball player turning athletes into scholars through Elite Level Prep program
-
The longest NFL underdog streaks over the last 20 years
-
-
Determined fans tailgate during Harvey for Tigers home opener
-
Grizzlies make official the signing of rookie Rabb
-
President’s criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
-
Hoops phenom at 13 has college offer, NBA height
-
Tigers survive scare against Southern Illinois
-
-
Late miss helps Tennessee State win Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis
-
Former Memphian set to retire from Major League Baseball
-
MLB umpires wear wristbands to protest ‘abusive’ treatment