× ‘Incredibly irresponsible’: Conway condemns Corker’s tweets as Bannon calls for resignation

WASHINGTON — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is calling for Senator Bob Corker to resign after a public feud between President Donald Trump and the Tennessee Republican boiled over this week.

“If Bob Corker has any honor, any decency, he should resign immediately,” Bannon said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night.

Sen. Corker and President Trump exchanged insults on Twitter over the weekend, and in an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, Corker said the President is acting “like he’s doing ‘The Apprentice’ or something,” and added that he could set the nation “on the path to World War III.”

Last week, Corker praised President Trump’s inner circle while taking a jab at the commander in chief, and said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “help separate our country from chaos.”

Corker has announced he will not run for re-election after 2018.

Bannon said Monday that Sen. Corker’s comments illustrate how establishment Republicans feel about President Trump.

“This is what they think about President Trump behind closed doors,” Bannon told Hannity. “He happened to tell The New York Times exactly what he thought, it’s totally unacceptable. In a time of war, we have troops in Afghanistan, in the Northwest pacific and Korea, we have a major problem that could be like World War I in the South China Sea, in the Persian Gulf, we have American lives at risk every day.”

Bannon was fired from the White House in August.

Also on Monday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called Sen. Corker’s tweets “incredibly irresponsible” during an interview on Fox and Friends.

“We’ve all worked with Senator Corker over the years and we thank him for his service, but I find tweets like this to be incredibly irresponsible. It adds to the insulting that the main stream media and the President’s detractors, almost a year after this election, they still can’t except the election results. It adds to their ability and their cover to speak about a President of the United States… the President of the United States in ways that no pPresident should be talked about.”

She added that world leaders see it.