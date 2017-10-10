Day care worker accused of sexually assaulting toddler in Chick-fil-A bathroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old inside a Chick-fil-A bathroom.

A witness using the urinal told police he saw the attack in the reflection on a wall tile, and found 35-year-old David Gray inside one of the stalls with a young girl, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

When Gray noticed someone else was in the bathroom, the witness says he panicked, got dressed and pulled out a stun gun, threatening to kill the customer, according to WFTV.

Gray, who was in a motorized wheelchair, then left the bathroom and ran over the witness’ foot on the way out.

An employee told police that Gray had taken other children into the bathroom before. Police said Gray works with an at-home day care service.

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child under age 12, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is behind bars without bond.

ARRESTED: David Gray, on charges of sexual battery, lewd lascivious battery of very small child. Bystander noticed wrongdoing & alerted OPD pic.twitter.com/aRLrC6eY6T — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 6, 2017