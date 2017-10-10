Consumer Alert: How to get free access to your credit score

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With recent hacks making headlines across the globe, it's a good reminder to check our credit reports, but getting access to credit scores isn't always easy.

Of course, you can get your free credit report at Annual Credit Report's website, but typically you have to pay to see your score. Even so called free access often times requires a credit card number where you could be charged later.

The good news is there are several financial institutions that are offering access to free credit scores even if you're not a customer.

Discover was one of the first companies to do this.Even non-customers can see their FICO score for free.

Capital One, Bank of America and CITI offer free scores as well.

Only some card holders have access through companies like Chase and American Express, while Ally Bank offers free access to its auto loan customers.

All USAA members have access to their credit scores for free.

Earlier this year, Congressman Steve Cohen introduced the Fair Access to Credit Score Act of 2017. The legislation would require the credit reporting bureaus to provide consumers with free access to their credit scores.

Given what's happened with Equifax, he hopes his colleagues will be interested in passing the bill and possibly other protections too.

"We think, there`s hope on that score, now, there may be some hope on that. There should be also a free credit freeze, and particularly now when Equifax has put so many people in jeopardy, there should be a free, credit freeze and that`s another area we`re looking into."