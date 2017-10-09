Video: Maryland man clings to bus after object reportedly thrown at car

PARKVILLE, Md. — A man captured on video clinging to the front a school bus, refusing to let go after a bottle was reportedly thrown at his car has been arrested.

The video was shared with WBAL who learned the bus was taking middle school students home Thursday afternoon. As they were sitting at a red light, a bottle was reportedly thrown out the window, striking a vehicle.

The driver jumped out and demanded the bus driver open the door. He refused, telling authorities he feared for the children’s safety.

As traffic began to move, the driver remained in front of the bus before jumping on the hood. He beat his fists against the bus and yelled as the driver slowly began inching the bus forward.

The driver could be heard telling the man to get off the bus.

A Baltimore County police officer saw the commotion and arrested the suspect, Leverne Doran.

He’s reportedly facing several charges for disorderly conduct and causing damage to the bus.

It’s unclear if a bottle was thrown at the man’s truck, police said.