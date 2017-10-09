× Two victims critical in shooting, stabbing in Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was shot and another stabbed in two incidents in Cordova on Monday afternoon.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said both victims are in critical condition.

The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Marhill.

A woman at the scene said her 17-year-old son was shot when he was robbed by his own friends. He was taken to a hospital, she said.

The second incident was in the 10000 block of Delafield Avenue in Cordova. The age of that victim is not known.

Authorities believe the incidents may be related because they happened a short distance apart in the same neighborhood around 4:30 p.m.

These are breaking news situations and WREG is trying to learn more about both incidents.