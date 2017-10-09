Suspect wanted for multiple business robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect in a series of business robberies over the last few days.

Friday, police say there was an attempted robbery occurred at the Taco Bell located at 5320 Knight Arnold. The suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and attempted to rob the business. He fired his weapon once, but no one was struck. The suspect fled the scene westbound on Knight Arnold before officers arrived.

On Sept. 26, the McDonald’s at 3068 South Perkins was robbed at gunpoint. During this incident a male entered the business, jumped on the counter and fired one shot into the ceiling. No injuries were reported. He took an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect fled the scene northbound on Perkins.

On Sept. 25, the Dollar Tree at 3200 South Perkins was robbed by a male who is believed to be the same individual mentioned above. An undetermined amount of cash was taken.

On Sept. 19, the Family Dollar at 3255 Hickory Hill was robbed at gunpoint by a male matching the same description. During this incident the male entered the business, jumped on the counter and fired one shot into the ceiling. No injuries were reported. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. The suspect fled the scene westbound from the business into the Emerald Properties Apartments.

The suspect is described as a male, early 20’s, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, medium build, armed with a 9 mm handgun. He may be in a small, black, two-door vehicle with tinted windows.

This same suspect may also be responsible for two robberies in north Mississippi.

Anyone with information about this person should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at http://www.528cash.org/