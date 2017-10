× Suspect at large following critical shooting at Wilson, Gill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition early Monday morning.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after authorities received the call from the area of Wilson and Gill.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but the suspect was reportedly driving a two-door gray Acura.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.