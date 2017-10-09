MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Sarah Kelley of Arlington High School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Sarah teaches the ninth grade and says she loves impacting the future. Thank you, Sarah, for you positive impact on the students of Arlington High School. You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by following this link.
