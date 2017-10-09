× Pre- application for MHA’s voucher program waiting list now available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority is now accepting pre- applications for those wishing to be placed on the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.

The HCV is a program that provides housing vouchers for low-income residents that can be used at any apartment complex deemed “decent and safe”.

Those interested in applying will need to submit their pre-application online by October 13 at 5 p.m.

The agency said there are no vouchers currently available, so submitting the above pre-application does not guarantee anyone a voucher or housing assistance.

Submitting a pre-application also does not guarantee you will be placed on the waiting list.

Once the pre-application window closes, a computer program will create the waiting list, which will include approximately 15,000 names. Residents will be informed of their waiting list status once that process is complete.

There is no cost to apply. Representatives will not be able to help walk-ins apply at their offices.

If you need help, call 855-337-9230.

Pre-application: Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list