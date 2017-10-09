× Police: Woman kidnapped, raped while visiting friend’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape charges following an alleged attack at his home.

On Sunday, the victim told investigators she was sitting on the porch, drinking with David Bobo in the 400 block of Josephine when he asked her for sex. When she refused, he punched her in the face, grabbed her by the shirt and dragged her into the home.

He then reportedly punched her twice in the head and raped her.

The victim said she lost consciousness due to her injuries.

A good Samaritan told officers he discovered the victim bloodied with her clothes torn up. He helped her to safety and then called police.

According to the police report, the suspect told another witness he regretted beating the woman.

The victim is expected to be physically okay.