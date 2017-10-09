× Paris family seeking birthday cards as ‘miracle’ child reaches milestone

PARIS, Tenn. — For young children and their families, birthdays are among the highlights of the year, but for one Tennessee family, this year’s milestone is so much sweeter.

At just 8-months-old, Kaiden was diagnosed with Idiopathic Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and heart failure, and his family received the worst news imaginable to any parent.

He would probably only live another five years.

Now, years later, despite everything Kaiden has been through, he’s getting ready to celebrate his fifth birthday.

“He is literally a medical mystery,” his family posted to the Hope for Kaiden Facebook page. “His entire life is a miracle. He has proved everyone wrong and continues to do so. That is why the #5 means so much to us.”

To make it even more special, the family is asking for your help.

They would like to collect cards — one from each state — that helps show Kaiden just how much he is loved.

Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 814 Paris, Tennessee 38242.