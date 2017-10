× Midtown shooting victim dies at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man critically injured in a shooting at a Midtown car wash has died, police said.

Deandre Johnson, 28, died at Regional One Hospital, where he had been taken in critical condition after a shooting around 6:30 Sunday night at The Car Wash on Poplar Avenue near Avalon Street.

Investigators believe that the suspect in the homicide was known to Johnson, but no arrests have been made.