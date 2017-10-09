× Miami Dolphins: Coach resigns after video shows him snorting white powder

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins’ offensive line coach Chris Foerster has resigned after video surfaced over the weekend showing what appears to be him snorting white powder.

The video appears to show Foerster using a $20 bill to snort a white substance off a table.

Several hours after the video came to light, Foerster announced his resignation from the NFL team.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said in a released statement on Monday. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

The team also released a statement saying they were made aware of the video late Sunday evening.

“After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

According to ESPN, the coach was one among the highest-paid assistant coaches in the league. He reportedly made between $2.5 and $3 million a year.

The assistant offensive line coach is expected to take over his position.