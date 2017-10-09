Margaret Patterson of Christ Methodist Day School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Posted 9:18 am, October 9, 2017, by , Updated at 09:19AM, October 9, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Margaret Patterson of Christ Methodist Day School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Margaret says what she loves most about teaching is her children and their amazing families, along with her colleagues and her inspirational boss. You too can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by clicking this link.