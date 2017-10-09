× Harvey Weinstein booted out as film studio head

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein was fired over the weekend as head of the film studio he co-founded with his brother.

The news comes just days after The New York Times broke the story of decades of sexual harassment allegations made by actresses and employees against the powerful studio head.

Initially, Weinstein had fought back against at least eight allegations of sexual harassment, including claims by actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

Reports from The New York Times indicate Weinstein settled with several accusers.

After the story came out, some in the industry said Weinstein’s behavior was an open secret.

“These allegations probably weren’t that surprising to everybody,” said Entertainment Weekly’s Christopher Rosen. “But, at the same time, I do think it is kind of a shock to see so many people on the record in that story.”

Weinstein released a statement to the newspaper that read in part, “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different.”

His attorney threatened to sue “The Times” and Weinstein agreed to an indefinite leave of absence.

But the company’s board of directors — which includes Weinstein’s brother Bob — decided that was not enough.

Bob Weinstein and the chief operating officer of the company are now in charge.