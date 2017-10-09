× Grizzlies suffer first loss of preseason in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed two new faces to preseason action Monday night, but suffered their first loss in a 100-88 defeat in Atlanta.

Marc Gasol and Tyreke Evans made their preseason debuts in this one.

Gasol is still recovering from a sprained ankle. He scored four points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Evans, who signed with Memphis as a free agent over the summer, scored six points. James Ennis led the Grizzlies with 14 points.

Memphis is now 2-1 in preseason play and will host Houston on Wednesday.