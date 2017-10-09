Four separate shootings in 24 hours rock Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harris Vernon woke up around midnight Sunday to find his Hillcrest apartment complex packed with police.

"I heard one gunshot," he said. "Not again!"

It was one of four shootings in a particularly violent 24 hours in Memphis.

Police say when they got to Eastwind Drive they found a security guard limping toward them, waving his flashlight, screaming he'd been shot three times while sitting in his truck. The guard claimed he fired back but was unsure if he hit the gunman. Police have not released a motive in that shooting.

Meanwhile police were called to another shooting 30 minutes later on South Perkins and Knight Arnold.

Officers say someone in a dark sedan shot at two teens and an adult walking down the street. All three were taken to the hospital.

While at the hospital, police discovered one of the men was wanted on several warrants. They've since brought him to 201 Poplar.

Ramund Holmes was arrested for aggravated assault, theft and aggravated robbery — but the shooter has yet to be caught.

Police say they also found another man shot at a Midtown car wash at Poplar and Avalon on Sunday evening. WREG saw shell casings scattered across the parking lot while officers worked to put the pieces together.

The victim in that shooting, 28-year-old Deandre Johnson, later died.

They are also working to solve a triple shooting in Raleigh on Bluff Wood Road around 8:30 Sunday.

"It was a nice neighborhood," said Kim Hill, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. "Now we have people in and out and we have three or four empty houses on my street alone. You can see garbage everywhere."

We've reached out to Mayor Jim Strickland's administration about the violence and what can be done to solve it.

They referred us to police. We're waiting for their response.