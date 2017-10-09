× EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan

HAZARD, Ky. — EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era Clean Power Plan aimed at reducing global warming.

Speaking in Kentucky on Monday, Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule on Tuesday “to withdraw the so-called Clean Power Plan of the past administration.”

The Clean Power Plan requires states to meet specific carbon emission reduction standards based on their individual energy consumption. The plan also includes an incentive program for states to get a head start on meeting standards on early deployment of renewable energy and low-income energy efficiency.

Under President Barack Obama, the EPA estimated the Clean Power Plan could prevent 2,700 to 6,600 premature deaths and 140,000 to 150,000 asthma attacks in children.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to declare the Obama-era rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.

Pruitt said the EPA should not use its authority “to say to you we are going to declare war on any sector of our economy.”