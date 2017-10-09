× Crooks take soda, shampoo after kicking in 7 doors at Mud Island apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at the Riverset Apartments on Mud Island are on high alert after crooks kicked in the doors at seven apartments Friday afternoon.

Several victims told WREG they came home after 2:30 p.m. to find footprints on some of the doors and many of their valuables missing.

Three of the burglarized apartments were vacant, but in the occupied ones, many residents reported missing TVs and laptops.

One woman told WREG she’s missing more than 100 items including soda, shampoo and paint supplies. Another resident told police the crooks took her pet’s flea medication.

“That’s bizarre. This is obviously not the work of some criminal mastermind. This is people taking things that they think they want at the moment, I guess,” said Doug Morrison, who’s lived in the complex for about 10 years.

He said he’s never heard of anything like this happening at Riverset before.

Apartment management told police there weren’t any cameras in the area where the break-ins occurred — a single building not far from the leasing office.

“It happens, I guess, everywhere, not just Riverset necessarily, I would think. But this frequency, concentration — that’s scary,” said Julie Morrison.

WREG called the Riverset Apartments office to see if management would be beefing up security in light of these incidents, but we never got a call back.