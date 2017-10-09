× Convicted felon accused of attacking, threatening girlfriend and grand kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and her grandchildren.

According to a police report, authorities responded to the 1500 block of Cella early Sunday morning after Rickey Crawford told the victim she was going to die. He then reportedly began hitting her across the head with a gun in his hand.

Somehow able to get away, the victim ran to her grandchildren who pleaded with the suspect not to kill their grandmother.

A witness to the alleged assault called 911 for help.

Crawford was charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.