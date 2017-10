Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Movie crews are in Memphis shooting a new film with a powerful message.

"Brian Banks" tells the true story of a rising football star who had his career suddenly sidelined when he was sent to prison for a crime he didn't commit.

Banks is not only the inspiration for the movie, but one of its executive producers as well.

He joined us on Live at 9 to talk about what it means to have his story shared on the big screen.