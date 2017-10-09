Berclair neighbors upset with family living outside house with no utilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Berclair neighborhood are complaining about a family they say is staying in a yard and leaving trash and waste outside.

From the furniture in the front to the tent in the back, the home has been the source of many neighbors’ complaints.

“They said we were stealing utilities," said Bobbie McCrary, who lives there. "We were never stealing utilities. Nobody could help us.”

WREG went to McCrary’s home after getting calls about her, her husband and her brother living outside.

She says the house on Berclair Road used to be in her brother’s name until he passed away three years ago. Records show it’s now in hers.

McCrary says they’ve lived there for 10 years and haven't had utilities for the past five. She says she put over $600 toward the bill several years ago with the belief it would get them turned back on, but it all went downhill from there as the money wasn’t enough.

She knows not having gas or utilities can get her kicked out.

A city spokesperson said code enforcement issued a court summons to her last month.

“I don’t want to be put out of my house," she said. "It’s all I got.”

She says it got this bad from putting all her money into a house she rents out. Records show it’s owned by McCrary and her brother who passed away.

McCrary says the tenant who’s been staying there hasn’t been paying rent and they’ve had disputes over a water heater, causing them to be in and out of court.

“I just can’t understand why things are so mixed up," said McCrary.

She’s hoping to sell that house to get back on her feet but worries it’ll be foreclosed on, putting her out of the property where she lives.

Although that’s what some of her neighbors are asking for, she hopes they’ll take a closer look.

“I think everybody goes to bed like I do and gets up like I am. I don’t think I’m better than anyone else. I don’t bother anybody. I just look after my own family and mind my own business.”

If you find yourself in a similar situation of needing help, you’re asked to call 2-1-1 to find out more about resources and help.

You can report nuisances in your neighborhood by calling 4-1-1.