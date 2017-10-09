× 4 injured in early morning shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are recovering following a pair of shootings that happened early Monday morning.

One shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in Parkway Village near Perkins and Knight Arnold.

Police say three people were walking on Perkins when someone drove up and started shooting.

Two of the victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center. The third victim — a 14 or 15-year-old male — was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The other shooting happened just after midnight at the Hillcrest Apartments on Raines Road in Whitehaven.

Police say a security guard was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect walked up and shot him three times.

The security guard was able to fire back — but police aren’t sure if the suspect was hit.

The guard was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests in either investigation.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.