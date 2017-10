× Three injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say three people were shot Sunday night in Raleigh.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Bluff Wood at 8:48 p.m.

Preliminary information from Memphis Police says three victims were located. Two of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the third was non-critical.

This is a developing story.

35.255342 -89.941183