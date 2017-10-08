× Jessica Chambers trial: Jury selection begins Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a man accused of setting fire to Panola County, Mississippi teen Jessica Chambers and leaving her to die nearly three years ago.

Quinton Tellis is charged with murder but has pleaded not guilty.

► ARCHIVE: The Jessica Chambers murder case

Investigators say back in December 2014 in Courtland, Mississippi, Tellis doused Chambers in gasoline, then set her on fire and left her to die on a country road.

She died the next day.

Tellis was indicted two years later and was already being held in connection with the murder of a college student in Louisiana.

Jury selection will take place in Pike County, Mississippi. Then jurors will be brought back up to court in Batesville for the trial.

