× For sale: A little house where Presley once played

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You could live like The King before he was The King.

A California auction house is offering what it says is one of Elvis Presley’s childhood homes in Tupelo, Mississippi, along with 16.5 acres that Elvis might’ve played on. It’s a bit more modest than the Graceland estate Elvis later purchased in Memphis.

The estimated price: between $2 million and $2.5 million. Starting bid is $25,000 and the auction is set for Nov. 11.

GWS Auctions stresses that this is not Elvis’ birthplace — that site is now a popular tourist attraction in Tupelo — but it is nearby and is located next door to Elvis’ elementary school.

The company says Elvis and his mother Gladys lived in the home for a time. The small white frame house was built in the late 1920s or ’30s by Vernon and Vestor Presley for family members.

The company is also advertising a 1960s mobile home that it says is from Elvis’ Circle G Ranch in DeSoto County, along with other Presley memorabilia.

Elvis Presley and his parents moved from Tupelo to Memphis in 1948.

See the auction items here.