× Corker responds to Trump’s attack: White House is ‘adult day care’

Sen. Bob Corker responded Sunday morning with a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump’s White House after the president aimed a series of critical tweets at the retiring Republican senator and one-time Trump ally.

Corker, a Tennessee Republican and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, is not running for re-election in 2018.

Corker’s apparently drawn Trump’s ire for saying recently that the Pentagon chief, the secretary of state and Trump’s own chief of staff are “those people that help separate our country from chaos.”

Trump tweets that Corker “begged” for a presidential endorsement for re-election. Trump says he said “no” and then Corker decided not to run. But The Associated Press has reported that Trump and Corker met privately at the White House last month, and Trump urged Corker to run.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Trump says he now expects his fellow Republican “to be a negative voice and stand in the way” of the White House’s agenda. And Trump’s accusing Corker of being “largely responsible” for the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

But the Obama administration negotiated the international agreement, and Corker tried to require that President Barack Obama submit it to Congress for approval.

Corker sent his own tweet in response, calling the White House “an adult day care center.”