× A.W. Willis Bridge to Mud Island to close this week for repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live or work on Mud Island, take note — the A.W. Willis Bridge over the Wolf River harbor will be shut down starting Monday.

The closure is expected to last at least a week as crews rebuild the deteriorated railroad crossings and the base of the bridge.

During the closure, the only way on or off Mud Island will be North Mud Island Road.