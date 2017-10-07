× Community holds relief drive for Puerto Rico victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis jumps in to help bring relief to the thousands of Puerto Rican’s devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The group “Puerto Rico in Memphis” is hosting a relief drive Sunday, October 8th, from 8 am to 5 pm.

According to their release, there will be four drop off locations:

Whitehaven: Mystic Styles Hair Studios at 5412 Elvis Presley Boulevard

Midtown: 2203 Vinton Avenue

Germantown: Germantown Performing Arts Center Parking lot at 1801 Exeter Road

Jackson Ave Flea Market at 4010 Jackson Avenue

The list of requested items are:

Bottled water

Towels

Laundry detergent

Flashlights

Baby wipes

Canned milk

Dish soap

Batteries

Hand sanitizer

Powder milk

Cots

Diapers

Pet food

Toothpaste

Generators

Canned food

Pain relief medicine

Toothbrush

Body soap

Dry food

Repellent

School supplies

Personal deodorant

Baby formula

Blankets/pillows

Adult diapers

Shampoo

Garbage bags

First aid kits

Female hygiene products

Boxes

If you have questions you can reach them at their facebook page.