Community holds relief drive for Puerto Rico victims

Posted 8:58 pm, October 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:18PM, October 7, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis jumps in to help bring relief to the thousands of Puerto Rican’s devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The group “Puerto Rico in Memphis” is hosting a relief drive Sunday, October 8th, from 8 am to 5 pm.

According to their release, there will be four drop off locations:

  • Whitehaven: Mystic Styles Hair Studios at 5412 Elvis Presley Boulevard
  • Midtown: 2203 Vinton Avenue
  • Germantown: Germantown Performing Arts Center Parking lot at 1801 Exeter Road
  • Jackson Ave Flea Market at 4010 Jackson Avenue

The list of requested items are:

  • Bottled water
  • Towels
  • Laundry detergent
  • Flashlights
  • Baby wipes
  • Canned milk
  • Dish soap
  • Batteries
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Powder milk
  • Cots
  • Diapers
  • Pet food
  • Toothpaste
  • Generators
  • Canned food
  • Pain relief medicine
  • Toothbrush
  • Body soap
  • Dry food
  • Repellent
  • School supplies
  • Personal deodorant
  • Baby formula
  • Blankets/pillows
  • Adult diapers
  • Shampoo
  • Garbage bags
  • First aid kits
  • Female hygiene products
  • Boxes

If you have questions you can reach them at their facebook page.

 