Community holds relief drive for Puerto Rico victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis jumps in to help bring relief to the thousands of Puerto Rican’s devastated by Hurricane Maria.
The group “Puerto Rico in Memphis” is hosting a relief drive Sunday, October 8th, from 8 am to 5 pm.
According to their release, there will be four drop off locations:
- Whitehaven: Mystic Styles Hair Studios at 5412 Elvis Presley Boulevard
- Midtown: 2203 Vinton Avenue
- Germantown: Germantown Performing Arts Center Parking lot at 1801 Exeter Road
- Jackson Ave Flea Market at 4010 Jackson Avenue
The list of requested items are:
- Bottled water
- Towels
- Laundry detergent
- Flashlights
- Baby wipes
- Canned milk
- Dish soap
- Batteries
- Hand sanitizer
- Powder milk
- Cots
- Diapers
- Pet food
- Toothpaste
- Generators
- Canned food
- Pain relief medicine
- Toothbrush
- Body soap
- Dry food
- Repellent
- School supplies
- Personal deodorant
- Baby formula
- Blankets/pillows
- Adult diapers
- Shampoo
- Garbage bags
- First aid kits
- Female hygiene products
- Boxes
If you have questions you can reach them at their facebook page.