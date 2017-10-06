× Tigers blowout UConn in record tying game

HARTFORD, Conn-The University of Memphis beat Connecticut, 70-31, Friday night to improve to 4-1. Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson tied a school record (Paxton Lynch, 2015) with seven touchdown passes in a game. Ferguson finished 34-of-48 for 431 yards in just three quarters of action before he was taken out of the game. Ferguson’s favorite target, senior receiver Anthony Miller tied his own school record with 15 catches in the win and set a new school record with four touchdown catches. Miller finished with 224 receiving yards. The Tigers return home to host Navy next Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.