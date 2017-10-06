Three rescued in apartment fire in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department have rescued three people from an apartment on the 600 block of Dison Avenue.
According to officials, two infants and one adult were rescued from the fire.
The infants suffered smoke inhalation and the adult had burns to her lower body, officials say.
Seven total people were in the apartment at the time of the fire.
Anthony Askew rescued three children and one adult from the apartment fire.
Officials say the two infants and adult who were injured have been transported to the hospital in non critical conditions.
WREG is currently at the scene, we will be live at 4 pm.
35.100549 -90.042613