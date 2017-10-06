× Three rescued in apartment fire in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department have rescued three people from an apartment on the 600 block of Dison Avenue.

According to officials, two infants and one adult were rescued from the fire.

The infants suffered smoke inhalation and the adult had burns to her lower body, officials say.

Seven total people were in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Anthony Askew rescued three children and one adult from the apartment fire.

This is Anthony Askew. He helped in the rescue from apartment fire off Dison @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Vv7xfQaPWC — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) October 6, 2017

Officials say the two infants and adult who were injured have been transported to the hospital in non critical conditions.

Smoke coming from apartment roof. Street lined with fire trucks, police cars. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/r4uK24Rgvh — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) October 6, 2017