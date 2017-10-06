× Sex offender arrested after police find girl hiding in bedroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a history as a sex offender was arrested and charged after police say a witness reported seeing him pulling a girl into his Berclair home.

Jerome Sawyer was charged with violating sex offender residential and work restrictions.

Police say they were called to his home in the 700 block of Waring on Wednesday.

When Sawyer answered the door, he told police no one else was in the home.

But when officers checked the home, they say they found a juvenile female hiding behind a bed in Sawyer’s bedroom.

No one else was in the home with the girl, and she is not related to Sawyer, police said.

Sawyer was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 1987 and 1989, according to police.